The cabinet expansion of the Maharashtra government took place in the Durbar Hall of the Raj Bhavan. In the first phase of the expansion, 18 ministers were administered the oath in the Eknath Shinde-led cabinet including lone Muslim MLA Abdul Sattar.

Sattar, who is in trouble due to the TET scam, was once a Congress loyalist who switched to Shiv Sena before the 2019 elections. UddhavThackeray made him minister in the year 2019 after he join Eknath Shinde camp with other Shiv Sena rebel MLAs.

View Tweet:

#AbdulSattar will be the lone #Muslim Minister in #Shindecabinet , MLA from Sillod. Was from #Congress and switched to #Shivsena before 2019 polls. #UddhavThackeray made him minister in 2019. He went with #EknathShinde camp — Abdulkadir/ अब्दुलकादिर (@KadirBhaiLY) August 9, 2022

