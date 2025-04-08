Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in New Delhi on Tuesday, April 8, during the latter’s first official visit to India. Sharing moments from the meeting on X, PM Modi said, "Glad to meet HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai. Dubai has played a key role in advancing the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. This special visit reaffirms our deep-rooted friendship and paves the way for even stronger collaboration in the future." The Crown Prince, accompanied by top ministers and business leaders, is in India on a two-day visit. ‘Health Is the Ultimate Fortune and the Ultimate Wealth’: PM Narendra Modi Urges Nation To Fight Obesity, Calls Fitness Key to Viksit Bharat on World Health Day 2025.

PM Narendra Modi Meets Dubai Crown Prince in Delhi

Glad to meet HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai. Dubai has played a key role in advancing the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. This special visit reaffirms our deep-rooted friendship and paves the way for even stronger… pic.twitter.com/lit9nWQKyu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 8, 2025

