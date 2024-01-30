Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) on Tuesday officially joined the Mahavikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The announcement was made public by Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut. "Today Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi has joined Mahavikas Aghadi. Prakash Ambedkar will participate in the Mahavikas Aghadi next round of meeting on February 2," Sanjay Raut posted on X. Lok Sabha Election 2024: MVA's Nana Patole, Ashok Chavan, Balasaheb Thorat to Finalise Seat-Sharing With Prakash Ambedkar's VBA.

Prakash Ambedkar's VBA Joins MVA

