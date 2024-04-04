Actor Prakash Raj has dismissed rumours of joining the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday, April 4. "I guess they tried 😂😂😂 must have realised they were not rich enough (ideologically) to buy me.. 😝😝😝.. what do you think friends (sic)," Prakash Raj posted on X, formerly Twitter. Prakash Raj is a staunch critic of the BJP. Earlier, the actor said those who have done 420 (fraud) are talking about winning 400 seats in the upcoming general elections without mentioning the BJP by name. Prakash Raj Gets ED Summons in Rs 100 Crore Ponzi-linked Money Laundering Case.

Prakash Raj in BJP?

Eminent actor Prakash Raj will join BJP today at 3 pm. — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) April 4, 2024

Prakash Raj to Join BJP?

I guess they tried 😂😂😂 must have realised they were not rich enough (ideologically) to buy me.. 😝😝😝.. what do you think friends #justasking pic.twitter.com/CCwz5J6pOU — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) April 4, 2024

