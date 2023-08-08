In a strong display of dissent, the Indian Youth Congress staged a protest named 'Save India Parliament Gherao' in Delhi's Jantar Mantar, denouncing the Central Government's handling of pressing issues, including rising violence, inflation, and unemployment across the nation. Demonstrators gathered near barricades set up by Delhi police, with some activists even perched atop the barriers. Tensions escalated as law enforcement officials restrained a few protestors, aiming to ensure order during the protest. Haryana Violence: Bajrang Dal, VHP Stage Protest in Delhi, Block Badarpur Border (Watch Video).

Youth Congress Protests 'Save India Parliament Gherao'

#WATCH | Indian Youth Congress holds a protest 'Save India Parliament Gherao' against the Central Government at Delhi's Jantar Matar over violence, inflation, and unemployment in the country. pic.twitter.com/HJiDY10YPT — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2023

