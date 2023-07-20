In a major national blow to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar, all seven MLAs of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Nagaland have expressed support for Ajit Pawar. NCP's Nagaland president Vanthungo Odyuo on Thursday said all party MLAs in Nagaland had sent a letter of support to junior Pawar. On July 2, Ajit Pawar and eight other NCP MLAs joined the Maharashtra Shiv Sena and BJP alliance government, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, breaking away from Pawar senior. Maharashtra Politics: Ajit Pawar-Led Faction Meets Sharad Pawar Again, Seeks to Keep NCP Intact.

Sharad Pawar Suffers National Blow

All the seven NCP MLAs in Nagaland have sent a letter of support to Ajit Pawar, Deputy Chief Minister Maharashtra:Vanthungo Odyuo, President of the Nagaland unit of the Nationalist Congress Party — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2023

