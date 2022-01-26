The Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday attack BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) after RPN Singh Joined NDA. Posting a quatrain from his official Twitter handle.

“Everyone is leaving home, Maybe they have some other dreams, Now the other side seems familiar, Now that they are our own (Congress-Yukt BJP!)”, Tharoor tweeted in Hindi.

छोड़कर जा रहे हैं घर अपना शायद उनके कुछ और सपने हैं अब उधर भी सब अपना सा है अब उधर भी तो सभी अपने हैं (काँग्रेस युक्त भाजपा!) — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) January 26, 2022

