Sushmita Dev, Congress leader, who resigned from the party, earlier in the day, has joined the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) party led by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Dev had sent her resignation letter to Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi and had also changed her Twitter bio to 'Former Member' of the party.

While in the Congress party, Dev headed the party's women's wing, the All India Mahila Congress. She is the daughter of the veteran Bengali Congress leader Santosh Mohan Dev and was a member of the 16th Lok Sabha from the constituency of Silchar in Assam.

We warmly welcome the former President of All India Mahila Congress @sushmitadevinc to our Trinamool family! Inspired by @MamataOfficial, she joins us today in the presence of our National General Secretary @abhishekaitc & Parliamentary Party Leader, Rajya Sabha, @derekobrienmp. pic.twitter.com/JXyMJLIf52 — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) August 16, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)