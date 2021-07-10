The voting for Block Pramukh election in Uttar Pradesh is being conducted on Saturday, July 10. The voting will start at 11 am and conclude at 3 pm. The counting of votes will begin soon after. The nominations for the same was held on July 8, Thursday. According to reports, 1,778 nomination papers were received for 825 posts of the block panchayat chief, out of which 68 were cancelled and 187 were withdrawn. A total of 349 candidates won unopposed. Watch the live streaming of polling in Uttar Pradesh on News18 Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand here:

