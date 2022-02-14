The voting for the second phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 will take place on today, i.e. February 14. The polling will begin at 7 am. The second phase of voting will take place for 55 assembly constituencies spread across nine districts. The polling will be conducted in adherence to COVID-19 protocols. People can catch live updates of the polling on the official YouTube channel of News18 Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand.

Here Is The Live Streaming:

