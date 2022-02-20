The voting for the third phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 will take place today i.e. February 20. The polling will begin at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm. The voting will take place for 59 assembly constituencies spread across 16 districts. The polling will be conducted in adherence to COVID-19 protocols. The key candidates in the fray are SP chief Akhilesh Yadav from the Karhal seat where the BJP has fielded Union minister SP Singh Baghel against him. People can catch the live updates if the polling on the official YouTube channel of News18 Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand.

Watch The Live Streaming For the Third Phase of UP Assembly Election 2022:

