West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Lashes Out at Centre For Conducting Assembly Election in Eight Phases:

Centre can't misuse their powers for a State election. If they do it, then, it will be a big blunder. then, they will have to face the music. We are common people, we will fight our battle. Request EC to stop misuse of money. BJP has sent money to all Dist through agencies: WB CM pic.twitter.com/suvjjuMnO2 — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2021

