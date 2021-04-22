Polling began at 7 am on Thursday for 43 seats for Phase 6 of West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021. Till 1:30 pm, a total voter turnout of 57.30% was recorded in the sixth phase of West Bengal polls.

57.30% voter turnout recorded till 1:28 pm in the sixth phase of #WestBengalPolls pic.twitter.com/fGdy0861z0 — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)