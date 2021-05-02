The counting of votes for West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 has begun. The live updates of the latest trends can be seen online on the YouTube channel of ABP Ananda. The state consists of a total of 294 constituencies. The term of the current West Bengal Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on May 30, 2021. The results of the assembly elections in West Bengal will be declared today by evening, along with three states including Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Union Territory of Puducherry.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)