The Zee News AI Exit Poll for the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Elections has predicted a closely contested battle, with the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance projected to secure between 129 and 159 seats out of 288. The Mahayuti coalition, consisting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena, and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), is expected to hold a narrow lead in key constituencies across the state. In contrast, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), comprising Congress, UBT (Shiv Sena), and NCP(SP), is predicted to win between 124 and 154 seats. The results for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 are set to be announced on November 23. Maharashtra Exit Poll Results 2024: BJP-Led MahaYuti To Form Government Again, Predicts P-MARQ Survey; Check Seat Numbers Here.

BJP-Led MahaYuti To Win 129-159 Seats, Congress MVA 124-154

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)