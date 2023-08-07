Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has reinstated his official title as 'Member of Parliament' on his Twitter bio, marking his restored status after the Lok Sabha Secretariat reinstated his membership. The move comes in the wake of the Supreme Court's stay on his conviction in the 'Modi' surname remark case, offering a legal reprieve to Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi Gets Relief in ‘Modi Surname Defamation’ Case, Supreme Court Stays Conviction of Congress Leader.

Rahul Gandhi Updates Twitter Bio to 'Member of Parliament'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi updates his Twitter account bio from 'Dis'Qualified MP' to 'Member of Parliament' after Lok Sabha Secretariat restored his membership today. Supreme Court on Friday (August 4) stayed his conviction in the ‘Modi’ surname remark case. pic.twitter.com/ehQjMywEms — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2023

