Rahul Gandhi, who was sentenced to two years of imprisonment in the "Modi Surname Defamation" case by a session court in Gujarat, has recieved a huge relief from Supreme Court. SC, in an interim order, stayed the conviction of Rahul Gandhi in the criminal defamation case over the 'Modi surname' remark. "ramifications of the trial court’s order are wide. Not only was Gandhi’s right to continue in public life affected but also that of the electorate who elected him," said Supreme Court.

Rahul Gandhi Gets Relief

Supreme Court in an interim order stays the conviction of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the criminal defamation case over 'Modi surname' remark pic.twitter.com/BOPuCmYhXz — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2023

