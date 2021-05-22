Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal writes to PM Narendra Modi over vaccine situation

Delhi CM writes to PM over #COVID19 vaccine situation. His letter reads, "We've to close the vaccination centres from today as vaccines for 18+ category is exhausted. Delhi needs 80 lakh vaccines every month so that everyone here can be vaccinated within 3 months.' (File pics) pic.twitter.com/kOjcGJ5VMv — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2021

