Could this be the most provocative photo post by Aabha Paul? It definitely looks like it! The 35-year-old XXX star shared an arousing picture of her baring her breast to mark Christmas with her Instagram followers. The post captioned, “Naughty or Sweet” by Aabha has her pose semi-naked in the bathtub giving a view of her sideboob, which is strategically hidden with the flying birds' watermark. However, it does very little to save Aabha Paul’s modesty. It is definitely not the first time the bold queen of television and OTT has shared her topless photos and videos online; however, this one definitely crosses all limits of boldness. Aabha Paul has worked in a string of bold web series such as ALT Balaji series Gandii Baat and XXX, as well as has acted in an erotic drama film Kamasutra: The Revenge. Aabha Paul Hot Navel Video: Sexy XXX Star Grooves Seductively In Black Lingerie in Erotic Instagram Reel.

View Raunchy Instagram Post of Aabha Paul Posing Topless in Bathtub

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aabha Paul (@aabhapaulofficial)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)