Alanna Panday cast a captivating spell as she graced the red carpet of a recent award ceremony. Radiating elegance and sensuality in equal measure, the influencer donned a breathtaking ensemble that left the audience in awe. Her choice of a striking silver outfit by Gaurav Gupta was nothing short of mesmerizing—a contemporary, ribbed tube blouse paired harmoniously with a ribbed fitted long skirt featuring a tasteful slit gracefully embraced her slender figure, imbuing the overall look with an ethereal charm. Complementing this ensemble, Alanna adorned herself with exquisite diamond jewelry, adding a touch of sophistication to her appearance. The final touch came in beautiful heels from the luxury label Louboutin World, solidifying Alanna Panday's presence on the red carpet as a beacon of timeless style and glamour. Scroll down to explore her glamorous look. Bride-To-Be Alanna Panday Poses With Mom Deanne Panday at Her Pre-Wedding Festivity (View Pics & Videos).

Alanna Panday's Sultry Ensemble

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alanna Panday (@alannapanday)

