Designer Gaurav Gupta presented his Spring 2025 couture collection titled ‘Across the Fire’ at Paris Fashion Week 2025. The collection is inspired by his wife, Navkirat Sodhi, a personal tragedy that struck her, and her journey of resilience after the life-threatening incident. Navkirat opened the designer’s show in a stunning cream-coloured draped corset gown with a romantic and flowing cape. She proudly bares her scarred arms and legs. With minimal makeup and a cropped haircut, she let the outfit speak for itself. The designer’s sentiment of his wife being a ‘goddess’ and a ‘fighter’ resonates through the other designs in his collection. Watch the video below. Rahul Mishra’s Couture Show at Paris Fashion Week 2025: Indian Designer’s Stunning Raven Outfit Goes Viral, Know Inspiration Behind the Ensemble From the ‘Pale Blue Dot’ Show (See Pics).

