Anita Hassanandani has shared some gorgeous photos of her on social media. The Naagin 6 actor took to her Instagram handle to share photos of her in a printed saree paired with a black sleeveless blouse. The TV actor accessorised the look with an oxidised choker, earrings and oxidised bangles. Anita opted for a nude makeup look and also adorned a beautiful black bindi. She looks absolutely gorgeous in her breezy open-hair look. "SareeStory [sic]," Anita Hassanandani added in the caption of the stunning Instagram post. Anita Hassanandani Is Reliving Her Childhood As She Takes Son Aaravv for Horse-Riding (View Pic).

Here's Anita Hassanandani's Style:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)