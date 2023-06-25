In a dazzling display of Barbie-inspired fashion, Margot Robbie has captured hearts as the ultimate dream doll. The actress, who is currently immersed in promoting her upcoming movie Barbie, stunned onlookers as she posed with a vibrant pink car against the picturesque backdrop of Palm Springs, California. Embodying the iconic toy's essence, Robbie donned an all-pink ensemble that left fans in awe. Sporting a pink crop top, pink skirt, pink bag, pink shoes, and trendy sunglasses, she exuded undeniable charm and elegance. Set to star alongside Ryan Gosling as Ken in the film, Robbie's portrayal of Barbie is eagerly anticipated, further fueling the excitement surrounding the production. With her recent pink-themed appearance, Margot Robbie has truly transformed into the living embodiment of Barbie's enchanting world. Barbie: Margot Robbie Thought Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach’s Film Would Never Get Made- Here’s Why.