In a dazzling display of Barbie-inspired fashion, Margot Robbie has captured hearts as the ultimate dream doll. The actress, who is currently immersed in promoting her upcoming movie Barbie, stunned onlookers as she posed with a vibrant pink car against the picturesque backdrop of Palm Springs, California. Embodying the iconic toy's essence, Robbie donned an all-pink ensemble that left fans in awe. Sporting a pink crop top, pink skirt, pink bag, pink shoes, and trendy sunglasses, she exuded undeniable charm and elegance. Set to star alongside Ryan Gosling as Ken in the film, Robbie's portrayal of Barbie is eagerly anticipated, further fueling the excitement surrounding the production. With her recent pink-themed appearance, Margot Robbie has truly transformed into the living embodiment of Barbie's enchanting world. Barbie: Margot Robbie Thought Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach’s Film Would Never Get Made- Here’s Why.
Check Out The Pictures Here:
margot robbie understood the assignment pic.twitter.com/TAtB2wNSWl
— 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) June 25, 2023
Margot Robbie doing press for #Barbie pic.twitter.com/HRMxz8u8Dh
— Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) June 25, 2023
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)