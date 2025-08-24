The Qatar national cricket team is facing the Kenya national cricket team in the ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League 2024-26 on Sunday, August 24. The Qatar vs Kenya match is being played at the National Cricket Centre in Grainville, Jersey, and it is beginning at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there is no live telecast available due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans in India have an online viewing option in the form of FanCode, which will provide Qatar vs Kenya live streaming online on its app and website, but only for those who purchase a match pass (19 INR) or tour pass (49 INR). Papua New Guinea vs Kuwait Live Streaming Online: Get Free Telecast Details of PNG vs KUW ODI Match in ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League 2024-26 on TV.

Qatar Matches Schedule, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League 2024-26

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Qatar Cricket Association (@qca.qtr)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)