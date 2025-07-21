The Uganda National Cricket Team will meet the Kenya National Cricket Team in match six of the ongoing Pearl of Africa T20I Series 2025 on July 21. The Uganda vs Kenya T20I match will be held at the Entebbe Cricket Oval, Entebbe, and begin at 04:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, due to the absence of an official broadcaster, fans in India will not be able to watch the UGA vs KEN Pearl of Africa T20I Series 2025 match on TV channels, as live telecast viewing options are not available. Fans in India will have live streaming viewing options for the Pearl of Africa T20I Series 2025. Fans can watch the Uganda vs Kenya Pearl of Africa T20I Series 2025 match in the FanCode app and website, but only after purchasing a match pass or tour pass. Qatar vs Saudi Arabia T20I 2025: Schedule, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need To Know About QAT vs SAU Five-Match Series.

