Rashami Desai has shared some drop-dead gorgeous photos on social media. The Uttaran actress took to her Instagram handle to share photos of her in a stylish floral print outfit. The TV actor is seen posing alongside a beach in her latest photoshoot. Rashami Desai looks absolutely stunning in the stylish asymmetrical floral dress. "Wild and Free [sic]," she added in the caption of the beautiful Instagram post. In one of the photos, Rashami is seen wearing a matching bandana on her hair which added a glam quotient to her overall style. Rashami Desai Drops Gorgeous Pictures in Pink Corset Top and Denim, Check Pictures of the Uttaran Actor.

Check Rashami Desai's Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashami Desai (@imrashamidesai)

