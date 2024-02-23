Bella Thorne turned heads with her daring fashion choice before Diesel's runway presentation at Fashion Week. She wore a chic nude-brown thong bodysuit paired with a matching sheer overlay, which showed off her enviable curves. The extra-high-rise thong top hugged her figure beautifully. Bella proudly displayed her right nipple piercing, adding a touch of edginess to the ensemble. Completing her look, she carried a silver Diesel handbag with a metal chain shoulder strap and accessorised with simple silver-toned earrings and leather strappy sandals. Her makeup enhanced her natural beauty, with shades of red adding a touch of warmth to her cheeks, lips, and eyes, while her blonde locks cascaded freely, adding a final touch of glamour to her stunning appearance. Bella Thorne Flaunts Her Hot Bod in Sexy Blue Bikini From Her Recent Beach Vacay, Shares Pics on Insta!.

Watch Bella Thorne’s Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne)

