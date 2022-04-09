Bella Thorne is known to create waves with her sultry fashion choices. For the Morbius screening too, the actress wore a raunchy skintight red dress that was made to look as if it was see-through. The dress made it look like she wore nothing inside too with her assets on display. She let her hair down in light waves, and added wine-coloured stilettos, rings and a watch.

