The 23-year-old-actress, singer, and Life of a Wannabe Mogul author, Bella Thorne has recently featured in Harper Bazaar’s cover. She took to her Instagram handle to share some pictures of the magazine photoshoot. While sharing the same, she wrote, “Thank u Harpers Bazaar!! So obsessed with these looks and so honoured to be on your cover which outfit do you wish u had??! think my favourite is with the skirt, feeling like a mermaid. comment if that’s ur fave too.” Take a look at Bella Thorne’s latest pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)