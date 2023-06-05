Disha Patani and Mouni Roy set the paparazzi abuzz with their sizzling presence. Disha rocked a captivating little blue dress, accentuating her figure with a daring deep neckline. Meanwhile, Mouni stunned in a backless black dress featuring a seductive high slit. These Bollywood beauties have forged a strong friendship, often seen uplifting each other on social media. Disha effortlessly flaunted her perfect physique, while Mouni exuded elegance and allure. Opting for a minimalistic makeup look and flowing locks, both actresses showcased their natural beauty. Disha Patani Perfectly Nails Blind Basketball Dunks As She Hangs Out with Jason Derulo (Watch Video).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

