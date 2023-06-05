Disha Patani and Mouni Roy set the paparazzi abuzz with their sizzling presence. Disha rocked a captivating little blue dress, accentuating her figure with a daring deep neckline. Meanwhile, Mouni stunned in a backless black dress featuring a seductive high slit. These Bollywood beauties have forged a strong friendship, often seen uplifting each other on social media. Disha effortlessly flaunted her perfect physique, while Mouni exuded elegance and allure. Opting for a minimalistic makeup look and flowing locks, both actresses showcased their natural beauty. Disha Patani Perfectly Nails Blind Basketball Dunks As She Hangs Out with Jason Derulo (Watch Video).
