Radhika Apte’s latest pictures for magazine photoshoot is simply stunning. The Bollywood actress looks ravishing as she adds oomph and glamour to the beach photoshoot. From donning shimmery monokini to stylish bodysuits to cut-out gowns, Radhika has aced the fashion game with her impeccable style. Radhika Apte On Being Slut-Shamed For Bikini Photos: Do People Expect Me To Wear A Saree On The Beach?
Bold And Beautiful
View this post on Instagram
Edgy Look
View this post on Instagram
Sparkle, Sparkle..
View this post on Instagram
Ravishing
View this post on Instagram
Acing The Fashion Game
View this post on Instagram
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)