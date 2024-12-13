Radhika Apte has announced the birth of her first child with her husband, Benedict Taylor, with a cute post on social media. The Sacred Games actress, who had announced her pregnancy at the BFI London Film Festival, shared a post on her Instagram handle where she could be seen breastfeeding her baby. In the photo, Radhika Apte could be seen in a black turtle neck sweater, while her little munchkin looked cute in a green sweater. Sharing the first-ever photo of her newborn child, the actress wrote, "First work meeting back after birth with our one week old at my breast." The actress Radhika Apte Pregnant! 'Sister Midnight' Actress Flaunts Baby Bump at BFI London Film Festival in Black Bodycon Dress (See Pics).

Radhika Apte Shares First Photo of Her Newborn on Insta

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radhika (@radhikaofficial)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)