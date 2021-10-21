BLACKPINK’s lead singer Lisa sent pulses racing on Instagram on Thursday when she posted a set of sizzling snaps of herself enjoying her vacation at a picturesque location. The LALISA singer-performer gave a couple of poses standing on the rocks by the seaside. The 24-year-old is seen wearing burnt orange bikini bottoms worn with a white tee and a bikini top underneath it. 10 Pictures of the Gorgeous BLACKPINK Girl That Prove Why She Is the Fashion Icon to K-Pop Blinks & Lillies.

Lisa Soaking Up Some Sun

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LISA (@lalalalisa_m)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)