Happy birthday, Lisa! It is the BLACKPINK member’s special day today, March 27, and K-Pop fans have flooded social media platforms with HBD wishes, photos of Lisa, videos and more to make this day memorable. Lalisa Manoban, who goes by the stage name Lisa, turned 24 today, but as per the South Korean age, Lisa is 25-year-old. No matter what, it goes without a doubt she is one of the most popular K-Pop artists ever known. The dancer and rapper of the K-Pop idol group, BLACKPINK, the Thailand-raised girl, has a booming global fan base. Aside from her musical and dancing skills, she also has a great fashion sense and never shies away from experimenting. On her special day, here we bring you ten pictures of your gorgeous Lisa, who is a fashion icon in the truest sense to all her K-Pop Lillies and Blinks.

BLACKPINK is a global phenomenon taking over the world with its leading icons emerging as the biggest force in pop culture. The members of the group are only shinning, and Lisa is nothing less. Remember her solo performance from The Show this year? Her bold appearance surprised fans. This year, Lisa will make her solo debut following the release of the solo album of her group member Rose in March. Ahead of that, as she celebrates her birthday today, we thought to bring you some of the stunning pictures of the BLACKPINK star that proves she reigns the fashion world too!

Fierce Fashion!

Sun Kissed!

That Comfy Look!

Ruling the Fashion World!

Drool Over Her!

That Expression!

Still From Lisa's Dance Video

Remember This Surprising Act?

Loving Her Outfits, Always!

Rise & Shine!

While we wait eagerly for her to make the solo debut, we wish Lisa a very happy and blessed birthday. Like all of us, Lisa may also celebrate her birthday in a low-key manner, and we are yet to see some glimpses from her birthday celebration too.

