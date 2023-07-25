BLACKPINK's Lisa is a style icon in herself. The K-pop idol took to her Instagram handle to share a gorgeous photo dump where she is seen in many beautiful outfits. In one of the looks, Lisa is seen in a beautiful polka dot dress with her hair tied with a beige clutch clip. She accessorised the look with a golden colour chain and earrings. She is also seen wearing a large white jacket above the polka-dot dress. In one of the mirror selfies, Lisa is seen in a yellow dress. She accessorised the look with a long chain, delicate earrings and a ring. In another look, Lisa is seen in a dark blue outfit beneath a matching oversized shirt. She styled the look with white shades. BLACKPINK's Lisa is a Style Icon in Black Crop Top and Printed Midi Skirt, Check K-Pop Idol's Paris Style.

Check Lisa's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LISA (@lalalalisa_m)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)