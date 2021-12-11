Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are the newlyweds of B-town and one just can’t get over the couple’s wedding pictures. The duo also shared pictures from their haldi ceremony and we’re totally smitten. The bride and groom looked every bit regal not just in their outfits for their wedding ceremony and but also for the haldi ceremony too. The duo donned Sabyasachi-designed outfits for their haldi ceremony. The ace designer described Katrina’s outfit as an ‘ivory organdy lehenga with gota and tilla embroidery, and an organza dupatta in gota and marori embroidery, trimmed with kiran.’ On the other hand Vicky was seen in a ‘embroidered khadi kurta and salwar’.

Katrina Kaif

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabyasachi (@sabyasachiofficial)

Vicky Kaushal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabyasachi (@sabyasachiofficial)

