BTS members debuted on Instagram last month after their concerts in the US. Since then they have been sharing posts giving ARMY glimpses of their lives. Freshly the band's vocalist V aka Kim Taehyung treated his Insta fam by sharing a snap wherein he is seen embracing the snowfall. He stood on a partially snow-covered street near a street lamp. He wore a long black winter coat over a white coloured T-shirt with a grey face mask. Sharing the photo, Taehyung captioned the post, "Snow snow snow" in the Korean language. BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung's Self-Designed Merch 'Mute Boston Bag' is in Popular Demand, HYBE Unveils the Leather Bag on Twitter (View Pic).

V's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by V (@thv)

Watch: V's Winter Bear Song

