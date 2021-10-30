Siddhant Chaturvedi and debutant Sharvari are looking forward to the release of their film Bunty Aur Babli 2, and while they do that, the duo is making sure they are raising the temperature while the fans wait for the film to hit the theatres.

Take A Look At Their Sexy Photos Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)