A lot was talked about a 'star is born moment' during Johnny Depp's victorious defamation trial against his former wife, Amber Heard. By the end of the trial, it truly belonged to one individual, Camille Vasquez. The 37-year-old played an integral part in the Hollywood superstar's road to victory and getting his name cleared against his actress ex-wife. From fiery cross-examination to impassioned opening and closing arguments, the newly-promoted partner at Brown Rudnick law firm, Camille, was incredible. And now the 'Cross Boss' is gracing the cover of the HOLA! USA, a top Latino publication. She is dressed sharply, full of class and elegance, just like how we saw her during the trial over a period of six weeks.

Meet The Cross Boss

Genius Lawyer at Work

A Role Model to All The Young Girls Out There

