Johnny Depp's attorney Camille Vasquez got promoted to a new role as the lawyer's law firm announced officially announced the news on Tuesday after the big win in the Hollywood actor's defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. Johnny Depp Enjoys ‘Best Curry Ever’ at Varanasi, an Indian Restaurant in Birmingham! View Pics of Hollywood Star Post Defamation Trial Win.

Camille Vasquez Promoted!

We are pleased to announce that Camille Vasquez has been elevated to partner. She was a key member of the litigation team that won a jury verdict last week for actor #JohnnyDepp in his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. Full announcement here: https://t.co/EYPjkCCqFy pic.twitter.com/LqE5Z3Ig7B — Brown Rudnick (@BrownRudnickLLP) June 7, 2022

