After making fans and fashion gurus go wow with her orange outfit, Deepika Padukone for day eight of the ongoing Cannes Film Festival served glamour in white. As the leggy lass opted for a rather dramatic co-ord set by Ashi Studio in white which comprised of a corset top with balloon sleeves and flared pants. Not to miss, her messy hairdo, subtle makeup, minimal jewellery and matching heels. Perfection! Deepika Padukone's Look on Cannes 2022 Day 7: Indian Actress Exudes Charm in Orange Frill Gown.

Deepika Padukone in Ashi Studio:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone Nepal fc (@deepikapadukone_nepal)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)