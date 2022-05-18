Cannes Film Festival 2022 is the best time when you see your favourite stars step out looking their fashion best. Tamannaah Bhatia is making a strong case for fashion with her stunning plisse draped hand embroidered saree by designer Amit Aggarwal on Day 2 of the festival. With metallic pipe design and yellow and green tones of the saree, Tamannaah looked every inch of gorgeous. Cannes 2022: Tamannaah Bhatia Looks Exquisite in Monochrome Gown As She Walks On 75th Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet.

Check Out The Pictures Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Femina (@feminaindia)

