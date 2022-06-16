American Actress Dakota Johnson shines bright in black Saint Laurent suit and appears drop dead gorgeous in the lavish attire! She showed up in 'The Tonight Show' conducted by comedian Jimmy Fallon. Known for her cute smile, Johnson exhibited effortless beauty and looked beautiful AF in her classy outfit! How can someone look that cute in a formal suit, we'll never know!

Check Out Dakota Johnson's Designer Post for Her Lovely Outfit Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Young (@kateyoung)

What a Beauty!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Check the Tag (@checkthetag)

