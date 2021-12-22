Bow down to the QUEEEN of fashion, Deepika Padukone! As the star just made a glamorous style statement and we are speechless. For the 83 premiere night, the actress opted for a classic floor-sweeping black gown with a plunging neckline from Gauri and Nainika. FYI, she was styled by none other than her go-to-stylish Shaleena Nathani who made her look gorg from head-to-toe. Further, we also love the shining diamond neckpiece and subtle makeup.

Deepika Padukone in Gauri & Nainika:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani)

Goddess in Black:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani)

