Dia Mirza’s style statement has always grabbed fashion police’s attention. The Bheed actress has always kept her look minimal yet chic. Dia has shared a few pictures on Instagram and she oozes sheer elegance. The beauty is the epitome of grace in this classic black dress with embroidered details. She completed her look with statement earrings, subtle makeup and high heels. Dia Mirza Is a Consistent Fashion Stunner Whose Wardrobe Is Always In Vogue (View Pics).

Dia Mirza’s Style

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dia Mirza Rekhi (@diamirzaofficial)

