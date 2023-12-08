Disha Patani grabbed everyone's attention when she graced the red carpet of Myntra Creative Fest. Staying true to her fashionista status, the sultry beauty again served looks with her hot-pink ensemble. Disha donned a strapless, pink mini dress made with stretch-knit fabric and featured unique heart-shaped patches covering the chest area. The actress teamed her outfit with matching pink gloves and sparkly criss-cross heels. Disha kept her short brown tresses in a soft, wavy style, looking absolutely gorgeous in soft glam makeup with nude glossy lips and statement ear cuff. Disha Patani Is a Vision in White Flaunting Her Curves With Her Latest Look and a Red Lip! (View Pics).

Disha Patani's Hot-Pink Slay!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)