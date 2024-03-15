Get ready to be wowed because Bollywood beauty Disha Patani totally rocked a stunning white saree while promoting her movie, Yodha. She sizzled in an elegant drape! Her saree was the epitome of grace, perfectly complemented by a lace blouse adorned with sequins and beads. It featured a strappy back and a sweetheart neckline. Talk about glam! Keeping her makeup simple yet striking, Disha added a pop of red to her eyes, lips, and cheeks, giving her a radiant glow. She accessorised her look with a delicate gold bracelet and dangling earrings. To top it all off, her hair flowed freely, adding that extra dose of allure to her sultry look. Disha Patani sure knows how to turn heads and steal hearts! Disha Patani Looks Vision in White, Actress Raises Temperature in Sleeveless Mini Dress Paired With Hand Gloves.

View Disha Patani’s Pics Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

