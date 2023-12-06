Dua Lipa sets the night on fire with her red-hot late-night style during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The Grammy winner stunned in a monochromatic red ensemble from Valentino, featuring a fiery red top paired with a crimson miniskirt adorned with intricate floral embroidery. She elevates the look with statement knee-high boots layered over sheer black tights for a touch of allure. The New Rules sensation tucks her red locks into a half ponytail, sporting glam makeup with glossy beige red lipstick. Dua completes her ensemble with exquisite jewellery, showcasing her flair for combining bold fashion and sophisticated elegance. Witness the sizzling style of Dua Lipa in her latest red-themed look below! Dua Lipa Sizzles in Chic Black Dress With Red Ponytail, Instagram Snaps Showcase Singer’s Stunning Style (View Pics).

Dua Lipa's Red-Hot Look!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

