Bollywood actress Esha Gupta has been taking the internet by storm with her sultry bikini pictures. The actress has been definitely setting some beach fashion for her female fan followers. Recently, she shared a video an as soon with an interesting song as she shared it, fans went crazy and filled her comments section with many heart and fire emojis. Esha Gupta Opens Can of Worms About Facing Casting Couch Twice, Reveals How a Producer Once Wanted Her To Compromise.

Check The Video Which Esha Shared:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)