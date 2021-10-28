We've heard a lot about the casting couch scenes in Bollywood, but do they really exist? Well, the answer is yes. In the past, many B-town actresses have opened a can of worms and expressed that they've experienced casting couch in showbiz, and well the latest to join the bandwagon is Esha Gupta. The daring beauty in an exclusive talk with Bollywood Bubble made some dark revelations from her past that are shocking. During the chat, she mentioned how a producer once wanted to kick her out of the film because she refused to compromise (sleep with him). Invisible Woman: Esha Gupta To Star in an Action-Thriller Web Series Opposite Suniel Shetty.

Talking about her casting couch experience, she told the portal, "Yeah, two people, They’ve done that to me. One of them, well I did the film still. Because it was a little sly move. I think they also expected an outdoor shoot, we’ll just be really nice to her, things may change then. But I am also really smart, I said I am not going to sleep Alone. I used to make my makeup artist sleep in the room with me. I said ‘Oh I am scared, I won’t sleep’. But, it’s not the ghosts that you are scared of, it’s the person. Because you never know when they…You also dont want to be disrespectful."

Pointing how star kids would never face this kind of thing, she added, "But the problem is also they only do it to us, they won’t do it to the industry kids because there their parents will come and kill you. But to us, they would do thinking she wants work. So eventually I saw a very dirty side of the person I worked with because they became very vindictive when they realised that ‘shit she is not going to do anything’. Because that is the only film where my mother also went with me.” Esha Gupta Looks Stunning As She Flaunts Her Perfect Body in This Pink and Blue Printed Bikini!

Recalling her second experience, Esha said, “Then there was where halfway through the film, the co-producer told the maker of the film, ‘I dont want her in the movie. Why is she there?’ This is after 4-5 days of starting the shoot. He said, ‘No she is my Heroine .’ The maker came to me and asked ‘Did this happen with this guy?’ and I looked at him and laughed saying yes sir.” The actress revealed that it was because she had refused to sleep with him, “There are also people who don't give me work because they say, ‘She is not going to do anything, what’s the point?’ But you realise that you make your own way.”

Well, such unadulterated conversations are the need of the hour as it showcases the other side of Bollywood, which people do not regularly talk about. More power to Esha for surviving the mess and coming out as a strong woman. Stay tuned!

